'The Voice' Adds 'Instant Save'

NBC’s The Voice is working with Twitter to enable features that will allow viewers to save some of their favorite artists from elimination.

The feature will go live with the Nov. 12 episode and will also be used on the Nov. 19, 26 and Dec. 3 shows.

After the outcome is announced during each results show, viewers will have five minutes to tweet votes to save one of the bottom-three artists. To utilize the "Instant Save," fans would need to log onto Twitter and tweet out #VoiceSave along with the artist's name.

Telescope's social engagement platform, which is used to authenticate votes on The Voice, will tally the tweets in real time so that the saved artist can be announced before the end of the telecast.

"We are literally putting the power in the hands of our viewers, granting them a direct way to affect the fate of the artists competing during the live telecast," explained Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and late night programming at NBC Entertainment. "This invaluable partnership with Twitter exemplifies our efforts to have social media play a huge part in the structure of the show."

Viewers in the Eastern and Central time zones will be able to watch and tweet during the live show, the network reports. Viewers in the West and Mountain time zones will also be able tweet their choice at the same time as the Eastern and Central time zones if they are following the @nbcthevoice handle, which will announce that the save period is open and what artists are eligible.