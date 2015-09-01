Vodafone Spain to Link Netflix to TV Service

Vodafone Spain has inked a deal to integrate Netflix with its TV platform, an agreement that comes into play prior to Netflix’s anticipated launch in Spain next month.

As the first pay TV provider to offer Netflix, Vodafone said it will deliver the Netflix app to video subs via a “decoder” – “without having to update their set-top boxes.” The offering will feature Netflix fare, including originals such as Narcos, Daredevil, Sense8, and Bloodline. Vodafone TV subs will also have access to an integrated search engine on the telecom provider’s service.

Vodafone polished off its acquisition of Spanish MSO Ono last summer.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.