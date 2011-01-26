VOD Patent Suit Lodged Against Six Biggest U.S. Cable Operators

A patent-licensing firm is trying to squeeze cash from the six

largest cable operators, alleging they infringe on two patents it owns

related to video on demand technology.

A holding company

identified as Pragmatus VOD LLC sued Comcast, Time Warner Cable,

Cablevision Systems, Cox Communications, Charter Communications and

Bright House Networks. The suit, filed Jan. 20 in the U.S. District

Court for the District of Delaware, seeks unspecified damages for "past

infringement and any continuing or future infringement."

The

patents in questions are U.S. Patent Nos. 5,581,479 ("Information

service control point, which uses different types of storage devices,

which retrieves information as blocks of data, and which uses a trunk

processor for transmitting information") and 5,636,139 ("Information

service control point which retrieves information as blocks of data").

Charter said in a statement, "Charter is reviewing the allegations of the lawsuit and plans to vigorously defend itself."

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com