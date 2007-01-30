VOD Game Company TVHead Rebrands Itself TAG Networks

In anticipation of an April 2007 launch, VOD game company TVHead has rebranded itself as TAG Networks .

Founded in May 2003 to supply interactive gaming for cable and IPTV, TAG raised $11.5 million in new financing to launch its VOD channel last June . The channel is set to be available both as an ad-supported, free VOD channel and as a Subscription Video-On-Demand service.

The TAG channel, set to begin trials soon, hopes to tap into the $11 billion a year market in off- and online gaming with games like Risk, Battleship and Tetris as well as games based on children’s properties from HIT Entertainment like Barney, Thomas & Friends, Bob the Builder and Angelina Ballerina.