Vizio SmartCast App Adds FandangoNOW

Premium VOD service FandangoNOW has been added to Vizio’s SmartCast app, which allows owners of Vizio TVs to stream content from their mobile devices directly to their TVs.

FandangoNOW joins Hulu, Vudu and Google Play among the apps enabled for SmartCast, which works via an app on the Vizio SmartCast Tablet Remote or via iOS and Android devices. The app allows users to search content across multiple apps at the same time. FandangoNOW currently offers more than 40,000 movies and TV shows, including 4K and HDR titles.

“We’re excited to offer FandangoNOW and our extensive library of new release movies and next-day TV shows on the cutting-edge Vizio SmartCast app,” said Adam Rockmore, chief marketing officer for FandangoNOW. “We want to offer consumers easy access to the best entertainment options available for streaming and the Vizio SmartCast app greatly streamlines that experience.”

Matt McRae, chief technology officer for Vizio, added: “The Vizio SmartCast app makes it easier than ever for consumers to control their devices, giving them the ability to search and browse multiple content catalogs at one time before tapping to select content and cast to the display. By integrating FandangoNOW into the Vizio SmartCast app, we’re giving consumers another way to further enhance their entertainment experience.”