VIZIO to be Presenting Sponsor of Rose Bowl

Consumer electronics company VIZIO has reached a four-year

agreement with The Tournament of Roses and ESPN to be the presenting sponsor of

the Rose Bowl Game through 2014, it was announced Wednesday.

VIZIO will also serve as title sponsor of the 2014 BCS

National Championship Game, which the Rose Bowl will host that year.

The deal includes multimedia integration of VIZIO in ESPN's

college football season coverage, like a new game mark, and logo rights for

product packaging and on-site integration for Rose Bowl-related events.

"Sports fans, particularly football fans, are a critically

important audience for our brand as it continues to grow and expand," said

Randy Waynick, VIZIO chief sales officer, in a statement. "Serving as

presenting sponsor of the ‘Granddaddy of all Bowl Games' provides a rare

opportunity to reach a captive audience on New Year's Day. It also provides

tremendous marketing potential leading up to the game during the critical

holiday buying season."

VIZIO is currently the official HD sponsor of SportsCenter and ESPN College Football,

which will continue through the term of this deal.

The agreement was brokered by media agency Initiative.