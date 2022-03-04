Vizio Adds Amazon Music For Smart TV Set Users

Vizio said it made a deal to add Amazon Music to the apps available on its smart TV sets.

Vizio set users will have access to a free ad-supported version of Amazon Music, which features playlists and stations. Amazon Prime members have access to 2 million songs. An Amazon Music Unlimited version is also available that lets subscribers listen to 75 million songs and the latest releases.

“At Vizio, we believe the TV is the centerpiece of the home entertainment experience, which is why we’ve made it a priority to add content and services that our users love,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development at Vizio. “The addition of music services like Amazon Music, together with our award-winning Sound Bars, allows us to offer users a new way to search, discover and experience high-quality music, podcasts and more from their VIZIO smart TV.”

Also: Vizio Reports $10.1 Million Net Loss in Fourth Quarter

Vizio offers other music services including Pandora, Vevo and Tidal.

“With millions of users across the country, Vizio is an obvious choice for Amazon Music to expand our service into the homes of music fans,” said Karolina Joynathsing, director of business development for Amazon Music. “We look forward to our customers being able to easily listen to their favorite music on VIZIO smart TVs starting today.”

Vizio also sells sound bars that provide better audio quality and surround sound from the TV set. ■