Vislink Powers All-Star Coverage

U.K.-based transmission vendor Vislink is providing wireless camera systems, including Link receivers with ASI switching, to several networks for coverage of Tuesday night's Major League Baseball All-Star Game in St. Louis, Mo. The systems are being supplied locally by U.S. live production specialists CP Communications and Total RF Productions.

Fox Sports, which is broadcasting the game live, is using two 7 GHz Link HD wireless camera systems. The MLB Channel, which is offering extensive pre- and post-game coverage, will operate two Sony L1500 cameras with Link L1500 HD transmitters.

The 7GHz wireless camera systems will be used in center field to send the HD SDI signal and audio back over fiber to the RF truck. CP Communications will send the RF signals over fiber links using two diversity receivers and will then carry the feeds from inside and outside the stadium back over fiber to the main CP Communications RF truck, HDRF2, from where it will be distributed by fiber to Fox and MLB.

Meanwhile, ESPN, which broadcast the Home Run Derby Monday night, used two 7Ghz Link HD systems on Thomson Grass Valley LDK 6000 cameras and a system at 2GHz with a LDK 6000 camera. Sister network ESPN Deportes is using a LinkXP system with a Sony E10WS camera at 2GHz for their Spanish-language coverage.

“Link High Definition wireless camera systems were a definite request for all three of our customers,” says Kurt Heitmann, President of Total RF Production, in a statement. “We are introducing new technology in the ASI switching, which makes it possible for us to operate all of these RF links.”