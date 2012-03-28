Visible World Awarded New Addressable Ad Patent

Visible World has announced that it has been granted a patent on technology covering bandwidth management for linear household addressable TV advertising applications, which allows different ads to be delivered to different consumer segments.

The "Dynamic Bandwidth Allocation for Addressable Content" is Visible World's sixteenth patent granted to date covering its end-to-end addressable advertising system. The newest patent deals with managing the bandwidth that is necessary to deliver the multiple commercials simultaneously with the content.

"Visible World's linear addressable TV advertising technology offers superior bandwidth efficiencies," said Gerrit Niemeijer, CTO of Visible World in a statement. "Bandwidth is an important and scarce resource for network operators, and we have put a system in place that makes optimal use of that resource. This is important because it allows them to use targeted advertising on a significantly larger portion of their advertising inventory."