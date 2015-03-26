Virtual Reality TV: Live via a Headset Near You

Several events coincide this week in what many have been calling the tipping point for virtual reality TV.

Samsung’s virtual reality headset, the Gear VR, goes on sale in retail outlets Friday for the relatively modest price of $199. That headset is powered by technology developed by Oculus, the VR company acquired last year by Facebook (which has its own headset, the Oculus Rift).

Both the headsets and the experiences they enable – Samsung’s Gear VR enables live and on-demand streaming of VR video – were making news this week at Facebook’s F8 2015 developer conference. With the availability of affordable – and stylish, compared to previous implementations of VR headgear – headsets, enhanced VR TV content will start to follow.

