Virtual Reality Gets Religious

Billed as the very first feature-length virtual reality (VR) film, Career Opportunities in Organized Crime debuted earlier this year at the SXSW confab and offered up a dark mockumentary tale about being recruited for the Russian mafia.

The second feature-length VR film promises to be just a bit different.

VR companies Autumn VR and VRwerx have announced a Christmas season release for the 90-minute-long Jesus VR – The Story of Christ, which covers the story of Jesus from birth to resurrection. Shot completely in 360 degrees and 4K video, the experience promises to put VR viewers next to Jesus during everything from his baptism to the Last Supper to the crucifixion.

“The reactions by those that have seen it have been incredibly moving, bringing joyful tears to those who experience it,” said director David Hansen, in a statement. “The viewers truly feel they are there with Jesus and his disciples. This is the most powerful story of all time and virtual reality is the perfect way to tell it.”

The film is believed to be the largest VR production to date, with over a hundred crew members and hundreds of extras. Jesus VR will be available on all major virtual reality platforms, including Samsung Gear, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR and the HTC Vive.

“This story of Jesus told on this immersive platform enables churches, ministries and other organizations to share the message of Christ in a way they have never been able to do before,” said producer Alex Barder. “The spiritual journey the viewer goes through when they’re there walking alongside Jesus is unmatched in any other telling of the story. Anyone with a smart phone who experiences this breathtaking story in 360 virtual reality will find it incredibly moving.”

The Passion of the Christ executive producer Enzo Sisti (Ben-Hur) served as executive producer.