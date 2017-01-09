Virtual MVPDs Couldn’t Live Stream Golden Globes

Subscribers to virtual MVPDs such as Sling TV, DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue were surprised (and angry) to learn that they were blacked out from viewing the live stream of NBC’s coverage of the Golden Globes.

Among them, Sling TV used Twitter to tell upset subs that a rights issue prevented the OTT service from distributing the live stream of the annual awards show.

"Regrettably we did not have the rights to air the Golden Globes. *BL," the Sling TV Answers handle tweeted in response to a customer question.

"Sling TV did not get the rights to broadcast the Golden Globe Awards. Due to a decision of the content owner. *LL," Sling TV tweeted to another.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.