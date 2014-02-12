Virgin Media: Two Million TiVo Subs Served

Virgin Media, the U.K.’s largest cable operator, announced Wednesday that it had signed on its two millionth TiVo customer, a milestone reached roughly three years after the MSO introduced the TiVo option.

Virgin Media, which has about 4.9 million customers, launched its TiVo offering in December 2010. The MSO offers the TiVo platform on third-party set-top hardware from Samsung and Cisco Systems that’s equipped with a dedicated broadband connection for streaming video and other Web-sources content.

Virgin Media said app usage on the TiVo platform increased last year—customers launched 174 million apps on TiVo in 2013, versus 104 million in 2012—aided by the integration of Netflix last November. The MSO said the Netflix app has become the second most popular behind the BBC iPlayer. YouTube was the third most popular app on Virgin Media’s TiVo platform last year.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.