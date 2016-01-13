Virgin Media Streams in Vevo

Tightening its embrace of OTT services, U.K. cable MSO Virgin Media said it is adding music video service Vevo to its IP-connected, TiVo-based platform.

The operator said the new Vevo app will be available to all TiVo customers regardless of their package. Customers can access Vevo via the set-top platform (via the Music On Demand folder and on channels 300 and 344), and playlists stored on the TiVo-powered device will automatically synch with the customer’s Vevo app on desktop and mobile devices.

Vevo’s catalogue offers more than 250,000 videos from more than 20,000 artists, and claims that its content is viewed more than 16 million times per month.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.