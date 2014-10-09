Virgin Media: One-Fifth Of TV Is Time-Shifted

Roughly a fifth of all TV is now viewed in a time-shifted manner – either from the DVR or via video-on-demand, Virgin Media revealed in a study based on data from more than 2.3 million Virgin Media set-tops powered by TiVo’s software platform.

The same study, whcih also included an online survey of about 2,000 people conducted by OnePoll in September 2014, found that almost half (43%) of viewers “mostly” watch time-shifted TV, while 20% watch live TV jut for “must-see moments.” About 30% watch live TV predominantly, Virgin Media said, noting that its customers watch more than 1 billion shows via VOD each year.

The TiVo set-top data also showed that recorded TV series and one-off shows are typically watched within 14 days after the original broadcast, while movies are often kept for longer.

