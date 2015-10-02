Virgin Media Intros ‘Vivid’ Broadband Upgrades

Virgin Media, the largest cable MSO in the U.K., this week introduced “Vivid” as the brand of any broadband service that offers at least 100 Mbps downstream, with a fastest tier that tops out at 200 Mbps.

Under an upgrade plan, existing Virgin Media broadband customers can go from existing tiers offering up to 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 152 Mbps to faster downstream offerings of 70 Mbps, Vivid 150 Mbps and Vivid 200 Mbps. The operator has also launched a new 100 Mbps Vivid tier.

Virgin Media said it has begun to contact its 4.6 million broadband customers about how they can opt-in for Vivid upgrades that became available on Oct. 1. The MSO, which spars in the U.K. with BT, said the upgrades will be available to 90% of its customers by the end of the year.

