Virgin Media Extends TiVo Agreement

TiVo’s big play in the U.K. is getting a boost in the form of a new, expanded deal with Virgin Media that will keep the relationships going through 2020.

TiVo and Virgin Media, the U.K.’s largest cable MSO, announced Thursday that they have struck a new deal, which extends for a further three years their existing five-year partnership.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but as part the deal Virgin Media has committed “to the development of next-generation solutions from TiVo.”

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.