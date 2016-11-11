Vimeo Partners With TV4 for SVOD Channels

Video-sharing website Vimeo has announced a partnership with OTT channel operator TV4 Entertainment, with Vimeo’s VHX platform being used by TV4 to launch more than 20 genre-specific SVOD channels.

The first channel, All Warrior Network, launches Nov. 11, Veterans Day, and is geared toward service members and military veterans. The channel aggregates and creates original content “that celebrates the warrior ethos,” according to a Vimeo statement.

By the end of the year, four more channels are scheduled to launch, including automotive-enthusiast channel Motorland and outdoor-centric Gone TV (November), along with martial arts channel Blackbelt TV and documentary channel DocCom TV (December).

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Vimeo and VHX to take our brands directly to our millions of monthly viewers,” said TV4 Entertainment founder and CEO Jon Cody. “The companies share a common vision of providing worldwide communities with programming targeted to their shared passions and we have found the ideal technology partner to further our mission.”

Jamie Wilkinson, GM of Vimeo OTT services, added: “We are excited to announce this partnership with TV4. Their model of launching interested-based OTT channels targeted at tribal audiences is a perfect fit for our OTT platform. Media is changing from a wholesale based approach to having a direct relationship with consumers and TV4 is helping to push this market forward.”