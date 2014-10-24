Vikings Install StoryTeller

AccuWeather has announced that the NFL team Minnesota Vikings have deployed their StoryTeller interactive touch screen product for their broadcast shows.

"StoryTeller is a high-impact, highly visual unique presentation tool for virtually all business and broadcast situations and a perfect fit for professional sports," explained Loren Tobia, VP for sales for AccuWeather display systems and services in a statement. "StoryTeller immerses audiences in the action in ways never possible before, and that's exactly why sports teams like the Minnesota Vikings find it so compelling."

The product is playing a major role in the 'Vikings Connected' show and is used on stories featuring social media interaction, live polls, 3D animations, and other topics.

In a statement, Bryan Harper, executive producer of the Vikings Entertainment Network, explained that the product gave them great "flexibility and creativity" in the show’s production. "What we really like operationally about the system is how it makes it possible for us to bring dynamic content, graphics, and audience feedback to the show with very short lead-times," he added.