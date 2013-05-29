Vigorv Systems Deploys New MagnuBox Servers

Vigor Systems is deploying more than 290 second generation MagnuBox servers for syndicated distribution at TV stations throughout the U.S.

Vigor Systems created the PitchBlue content distribution system that is widely used by stations.

The new servers include a number of new features, including the ability to simultaneously process live and recorded content.

The server has 4 DVB-S2 satellite tuner inputs that can be set to receive live content or recorded material for later airing.

The new MagnuBox also has two HD-SDI outputs, which allowing station operators to simultaneously deliver live and delayed content, and has three TB of storage in a RAID 1 configuration.