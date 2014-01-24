Vigor Systems Plans Launch of 3rd Generation Servers

Vigor Systems is preparing to deploy the third generation MagnuBox server as part of an upgrade to its PitchBlue platform for the distribution of syndicated content.

The first deployments of about 300 servers are expected to begin in April, with more to follow later in the year.

The MagnuBox servers will offer stations and operators increased flexibility managing internal workflows by offering four channels of output, all in HD.

As a result, multiple live feeds and dubbing as well as other capabilities can be managed simultaneously through new the MagnuBox, which streamlines and speeds up the delivery process.

PitchBlue is currently the largest content distribution network in the U.S., delivering content to more than 1,500 TV station across the U.S.