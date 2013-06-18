Viggle Eclipses 3 Million Registered Users

Viggle, a company that has developed a second-screen

platform that offers rewards for watching TV shows, said it has eclipsed 3

million registered users after adding 400,000 in May.

Viggle, which counts DirecTV among its customers and GetGlue

among its competitors, said "active" users likewise grew 26% in May, to

838,189, with 29% of all registered users considered active in the month.

Viggle determines active users by calculating how many registered users have

logged into the company's app at any time during the month.

Among other stats, the company said its users "checked in"

to TV shows more than 24.93 million times in May, marking the single-month

record for the company. Overall, Viggle users have checked into shows more than

250 million times, the company said. By June 10, users spent an average of 68

minutes and 40 seconds per session in the second-screen app, according to

Viggle.

