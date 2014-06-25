Viggle Acquires Choose Digital

Viggle has acquired the digital marketplace platform, Choose Digital in a deal that will strengthen its second screen rewards and loyalty programs.

As a result of the deal, Viggle will be able to use the Choose Digital platform to offer digital media rewards and free entertainment, including music, audiobooks, TV and movies, to Viggle members who participate in its rewards and loyalty programs by watching their favorite TV shows and other content.

Terms of a deal were not disclosed.

Currently, Choose Digital works with all of the major music labels and top independents, offering millions of songs, albums and box sets through its platform as well as 300,000 books from three top publishing houses.

“The Choose Digital team has some of the deepest experience in loyalty programs, promotional marketing, rewards and technology,” said Greg Consiglio, COO of Viggle Inc. in a statement. “With this acquisition, we can now develop end-to-end entertainment and loyalty rewards programs for our brand, TV network and music industry partners. We can identify the content our members watch or listen to and then issue relevant rewards though the Viggle Store. Our Viggle members benefit by redeeming their points for highly relevant digital content through our patented entertainment rewards platform.”

In March of 2014, Viggle Inc. had a total reach of 20.8 million.