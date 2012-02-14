Viewster Selects HIRO Media

Global video on demand provider Viewster has recently deployed video ad serving and ad management tools from HIRO Media as part of an effort to expand its advertising revenues, the two companies have announced.

"With the support of HIRO's tech and consulting team, we have succeeded in creating an operation that has seen substantial revenue growth and transformed Viewster into one of the leading ad supported online video operations globally," noted Kai Henniges, CEO of Viewster, in a statement.

Viewster operates in over 100 countries in eight languages, delivering both free and paid on demand offerings of movies, TV shows and celebrity interviews to digital platforms. It is widely pre-installed by major consumer electronics manufacturers on Internet connected TV sets, BluRay players and tablets, he said.

Ariel Napchi, CEO of HIRO Media, added in a statement that the Viewster deal was one of several recent and upcoming deals for their technology. "The Viewster deal is being followed by several other deals in the sell side and buy side segments of the market that we will announce in the forthcoming weeks," he noted.