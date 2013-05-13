ViewSat Selects Net Insight

Network transport technology provider Net Insight has announced that ViewSat has selected its Nimbra platform to offer its clients additional services.

ViewSat, which is headquartered in the U.K., is a global provider of broadcast and transmission services for bringing television and radio channels into the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Net Insight's solution provides expansion capabilities and allows us to offer our clients additional services in a very short lead time and with enhanced quality and protection", explained Awaes Jaswal, chief executive of ViewSat, in a statement. "We have plans for further growth in 2013 and beyond."

Net Insight noted that the agreement is one of a number of deals in recent months, including an expansion order from the U.S. company The Switch TV in April, and a deal with the UK company Arqiva in March.