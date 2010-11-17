Videotron to Offer 3D Services in Quebec

Canadian cable TV distributor Videotron will be launching 3D programming this December in its Quebec footprint and has chosen SENSIO Technologies to provide the 3D technologies that will allow the operator to deliver 3D content over the convention 2D infrastructure.

"SENSIO's 3D technologies are the best available in terms of image quality, immersion and comfort for viewers," noted Robert Dépatie, president and CEO of Videotron in a statement.

Videotron subscribers will be able to watch movies on demand as well as sporting events and concerts in 3D.

SENSIO has been working in the 3D space for a number of years but this is its first deal with a Canadian operator.