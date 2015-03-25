Videology Joins FreeWheel’s Programmatic TV Pilot

Videology has become the latest demand-side platform to join FourFronts, a programmatic TV pilot headed up by FreeWheel, the advertising technology company acquired by Comcast last year.

Using automated, programmatic-style modeling, the work aims to help marketers and ad agencies to reserve premium video inventory directly with FreeWheel clients.

For the pilot, which was launched last year, FreeWheel has also integrated with Adap.tv and TubeMogul on the DSP end, and with three programmers – ABC, Discovery Communications and A+E Networks. Across the pond, FreeWheel has also partnered up with Channel 4, the first U.K. broadcaster to join the vendor’s FourFronts marketplace.

