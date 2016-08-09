VideoAmp Launches Advanced TV Ad Buying Platform

Santa Monica, Calif. based ad software company VideoAmp is launching a new Advanced Television (ATV) advertising platform, one that promises to better measure the performance of video campaigns running across both VOD and linear TV channels.

A software-as-a-service platform (SaaS), ATV is already being beta-tested by programmatic and TV ad buyers at Publicis Groupe’s Mediavest-Spark, Varick Media Management and full service agency Swirl.

"Technology and data are at the heart of an efficient advertising ecosystem,” said Oleg Korenfeld, executive VP of ad tech and platforms at Mediavest-Spark. ”The application of data and automation will help us craft new approaches for TV advertisers looking to shift to a holistic video approach. The result should be better measurement, more precise targeting, and ultimately, efficient media investment.

"We are engaging partners, like VideoAmp, to measure and test the competency of OTT and cross-screen activations. As OTT scales, it will be pivotal to measure television with the same precision as desktop and mobile.”

The ATV platform lets advertisers run cross-screen campaigns using data from VideoAmp, which offers insights on device usage and viewing behavior. At launch, inventory will be available for broadcast TV stations, digital long-form, OTT and set-top box VOD.

FreeWheel, Tubi TV, WideOrbit, PlutoTV and SpotX are partnering with VideoAmp at launch, giving ATV users access to broadcast TV spots that reach 23 of the top 25 markets, covering 85% of American TV households.

“The audience targeting available in VideoAmp offers media buyers scale, precision and targeting of cross-screen campaigns greater than any other platform in the market today,” said Ross McCray, co-founder and CEO of VideoAmp. “Advertisers will have the tools they need to access and evaluate valuable inventory on emerging delivery formats including OTT, digital FEP and premium local broadcast TV inventory. Our new user interface combines cross screen analytics with Advanced Television targeting that will make cross-screen buying more simple and elegant than ever.”

Neil Smith, VP of FreeWheel FourFronts, added: “VideoAmp’s ATV for OnDemand provides the FourFronts Premium Marketplace with additional advertiser demand that’s both curated and screen agnostic. Our partnership gives advertisers the ability to access the fastest growing formats such as OTT and premium TV Everywhere inventory. The Integration also ensures that TV control and compliance rules such as category clash management and data protection are followed across screens to provide safe, reliable delivery for both advertisers and media owners.”