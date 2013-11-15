Video Streaming Continues To Gain Acceptance Among TV Viewers

Streaming video on a connected TV device is now the second most popular way for adults 18-49 to view primetime TV programming behind watching traditional live television, according to a recently completed survey commissioned by Crackle, the unit of Sony Pictures Entertainment that offers ad-supported on-demand streaming video programming.

The survey, conducted by research company Frank N. Magid Associates, which polled 1,200 adults ages 18-49, found that inside the home, 54% stream programming from a connected TV via streaming players such as Roku, gaming consoles such as PS3s, or on smart TVs. That compares to 44% who stream TV programming on their computer screens, 19% who stream it on their tablets and 15% who stream programming via their smartphones.

Outside the home, where there are less connected TVs, streaming on a computer screen is done by 33%, on a smartphone by 25% of respondents and on a tablet by 22%. Streaming on a connected TV outside the home is done by only 16%.

“Viewing habits are quickly evolving and connected TV is going mainstream,” said Eric Berger, executive VP of digital networks at Sony Pictures Television and general manager of Crackle. “This shifting landscape reinforces that there is a tremendous opportunity here for advertisers to engage consumers and really drive brand awareness by targeting the increasingly influential connected TV medium.”

Of course Berger hopes this trend continues because offering ad-supported TV programming via streaming devices is the lifeblood of his company. But the numbers in this survey offer him hope for much optimism.

The survey also found that during primetime, 67% of viewers will consider watching live TV programming on a TV set, 43% will consider what is available from a streaming video service, 38% will consider watching a show stored in a DVR, 24% will consider watching a show on Blu-Ray or a DVD, 21% will think about watching an on-demand program, 10% will think about a previously purchased program that is stored in a cloud or other device, and 5% will consider what is available to download via iTunes or Google Play.

The survey also found that 45% of adults 18-49 say someone else is watching with them at least half the time when they are streaming video.

For Younger Viewers, More Streaming

Adults 18-34 are more likely to stream video than adults 35-49. Some 50% of adults 18-34 said they stream video via in-home TV streaming devices compared to 38% of adults 35-49. Also, 35% of adults 18-34 stream video via computers compared to 22% of adults 35-49; 22% of adults 18-34 stream video via smartphones compared to 15% of adults 35-49; and 31% of adults 18-34 will stream video via tablets compared to 21% of adults 35-49.

When it comes to ad-supported streaming programs, more viewers in the survey favor that than paying a subscription for streaming TV. Among those streaming on a TV screen connected to the Internet, 51% said they favor watching free TV with commercials, 40% said they favor paying a monthly fee and watching programming with no commercials, while 9% said they favor paying a fee for each program they watch with no commercials.

Among viewers of streaming programming on a tablet, 63% favor watching free streaming programming with commercials, 30% favor paying a monthly fee for programming with no commercials, while 7% favor paying a fee for each program with no commercials.

Among those watching streaming programming on a smartphone screen, 62% favor watching free programming with commercials, 30% said they favor paying a monthly fee for no commercials, while 8% favor paying a fee for each program with no commercials.

And, among those watching streaming programming on a computer screen, 56% favor watching free programming with commercials, 34% say they favor paying a monthly fee for no commercials, while 10% say they favor paying a fee for each program with no commercials.

Overall, 51% of those surveyed said they will eventually replace traditional TV with connected TV.

How will the “cord-cutters” replace traditional TV with connected TV? The survey finds 42% will use or purchase a computer, 27% will use or purchase an over-the-top device, 25% will use or purchase a tablet, 24% will use or purchase a console, 18% will use or purchase a smartphone, 18% will use or purchase an HD antenna and 16% will use or purchase a Smart TV.