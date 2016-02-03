Video Set to Dominate Mobile Networks

The amount of data flowing over mobile networks shows no signs of slowing down and, increasingly, that traffic will be comprised of video, according to a new study from Cisco Systems.

By 2020, more than 75% of the world’s mobile data traffic will be video, the company forecasted in the study – the Cisco Visual Networking Index (VNI) Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast (2015 to 2020).

Cisco also believes global mobile data traffic will reach 30.6 exabytes per month in 2020, up from 3.7 exabytes in 2015, and that annual global mobile data traffic will eclipse 366.8 exabytes in about five years, up from 44.2 exabytes last year. To put some of those numbers into perspective, Cisco said 366.8 exabytes is equal to 81 trillion images (28 daily images per person on earth for a year), or 7 trillion video clip.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.