Video News About ‘The TV News' Hits The Web

The TV News, a daily video webcast about the television industry is set to launch Monday, Aug. 31. The show will be broadband delivered at www.thetvnews.tv and will be made available across sites like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

The program will be a daily report of breaking stories in TV and new media. It will also feature electronic media industry segments from sales and marketing to sports and technology.

The TV News is a partnership between strategic video marketing and on-air promotions company American Ingenuity TV and entertainment and sports sales and marketing company Storin Associates.

"The television industry is now more than 70-years-old and we've never really communicated the daily happenings of our business in our own native tongue-video," said the show's creator and anchor Jeff Grimshaw. "It's high time we change that."