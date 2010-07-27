'Video is Dead,' Analyst Laura Martin Declares

Sound-bite machine Laura Martin is still

urging independent cable operators to protect their businesses against

rapacious content providers.

Speaking at the Independent

Show in Baltimore, a gathering of small-sized cable operator executives,

the Needham & Co. media analyst urged them to focus on higher-margin

businesses than their core video offerings.

That means broadband services, mobile products and commercial customers.

Laura Martin of Needham & Co.

Moderator Corey McCarthy of the American Cable Association

got her going by reminding her that at

a February 2009 conference she got attention by declaring capitalism was

dead. (It wasn't capable, alone, of bringing the ailing economy back was her

point.)



"What's dead this year is video," she said. "It's a very sad

thing. The programmers are destroying the video business."

Consumers are gravitating to Internet and mobile applications, she said, so

operators should focus on mobile services, commercial services (because

business customers pay higher margins) and modems, she said.



