Video, Data Gains Drive Charter in Q4

Charter Communications added 3,000 video customers and 104,000 residential high-speed Internet subscribers in the fourth quarter, driving double-digit increases in revenue and cash flow for the mid-sized cable operator and solidifying its all-digital strategy.

Revenue rose 10% in the period to $2.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA, a measure of cash flow, increased 10.5% to $845 million, driven by the subscriber gains and the completion of its all-digital rollout.

During the fourth quarter, Charter completed its all-digital initiative and the rollout of Charter Spectrum, the Company's new and more advanced product suite.

