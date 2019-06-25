Video Call Center Partners with MSG Networks on ‘The MSG 150’

Video Call Center, the technology company founded by television veteran and former Sanford Bernstein media analyst Tom Wolzien, said it has reached a deal with MSG Networks to support the regional sports network’s newest weeknight sports talk show, The MSG 150.

The MSG 150 airs Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and features conversations around the latest New York sports news and national sports stories. With the VCC, the program’s anchors can interview coaches, athletes, television personalities and more regardless of their location. Guests only need a smartphone with standard mobile data or WiFi connection to appear on camera.

“The VCC has added tremendous depth and variety to our show and the opportunity to present our viewers with nightly commentary from the most relevant voices in sports,” MSG Network senior vice president of network and technical operations Jerry Passaro said in a press release. “The lag-free interaction with the innovative platform has made it feel as if the guests are right there in studio with our hosts and continues to provide our production team with incredible flexibility each night.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3k73tUslrk[/embed]

The MSG 150 has had about 70 guest conversations enabled by the VCC during the first month of the show, including New York Knicks legend and MSG Networks broadcaster Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Mike Breen, Ken Daneyko, Jim Furyk, Mariano Riviera and New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur.

“What The MSG 150 is delivering with the VCC is the very best of what is possible in sports television,” said VCC CEO Larry Thaler in a press release. “The VCC has in effect provided MSG Networks with the power of global reach so that they can share the most recognizable faces in sports with their passionate audience. This is a tremendous advantage when local teams are traveling or leagues are in their off-seasons and sports figures have returned to homes around the world.”