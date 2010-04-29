Viacom's Cable Channels Help Boost Q1 Earnings

Viacom, the Sumner

Redstone-controlled media conglom which houses Paramount

film studio and the MTV Networks suite of cable channels, joined a group of

media companies participating in the growing economic recovery.

Reporting first-quarter

earnings on April 29, the company recorded a 37% rise in net earnings, to $243

million, thanks to the better ad climate and rising subscription fees from

pay-TV distributors. However, the company's film unit had a tougher time,

contributing to an overall revenue decline of 4%, to $2.79 billion, in the

period. The results were in line with most analysts' estimates.

The Media Networks unit,

which includes MTV, BET and Comedy Central, among other basic cable channels, saw

a 1% increase in domestic ad revenue thanks to rising scatter prices, and 3% rise

worldwide.

While analysts have been

expecting the company's TV channels to do better than last year, some note that

the company will likely under perform the broader TV ad market because of ratings

issues and the fragmentation of younger audiences. Even so, the cable channel unit

recorded a 9% increase in operating income, to $684 million.

Viacom also noted that its total debt outstanding,

$6.79 billion, was barely changed from the previous quarter.