ViacomCBS Makes Deal With NENT To Launch Pluto TV in The Nordics

ViacomCBS said it made a deal to launch Pluto TV in Nordic countries combined with NENT Group’s ad-supported VOD platform Viafree.

The service will launch in 2022 in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, with NENT Group leading the advertising sales efforts in the region.

Also: ViacomCBS Buys Majority Interest in Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico

“The combination of our global content pipeline and Pluto TV's best-in-class tech global platform, with NENT Group's ad sales scale and powerful local Viafree content, will position Pluto TV as the leading player in the growing FAST/AVOD space," said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of VCNI. "Overall, this transformational partnership will boost Pluto TV's growth internationally, and we expect to replicate this strategic model across key international markets."

Viewers will see Pluto TV channels such as Pluto TV Movie, Pluto TV Crime, Pluto TV History, and Pluto TV Comedy and ViacomCBS library content including The Hills, Awkward, MTV Unplugged and Catfish, along with Viafree shows like Luxury Trap and Familien fra Bryggen.

Following the launch of Pluto TV, Viafree will be phased out as a stand-alone platform.

Also: ViacomCBS Reports 4.3 Million More Streaming Subs in 3Q

"We are happy to have found a new and stronger way forward for Viafree through this innovative partnership that creates significant value for all parties,” said Anders Jensen, NENT Group president and CEO. “Viewers can enjoy Viafree's most loved formats as part of Pluto TV's broad FAST and AVOD offering, while we are able to offer advertisers an even more attractive proposition. With this, we are taking an important further step to sharpen our focus on our fast-growing Viaplay SVOD service, which we expect to have at least twelve million subscribers in 2025."

Pluto TV is available in 26 markets globally, including the US, Latin America and Europe. ■