ViacomCBS Buys Majority Interest in Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico

ViacomCBS said Tuesday its international networks division completed the acquisition of majority interest in Spanish-language producer TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico from The Walt Disney Co.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal expanded ViacomCBS’s the amount of original Spanish language content it can produces for its streaming platforms Paramount Plus and Pluto TV, as well as its global collection of linear networks.

ViacomCBS said it will operate Fox-TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico as a “collaborative partnership” with its founding family. Samuel Duque Duque will head the business and it will report into Juan “JC” Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas. ■