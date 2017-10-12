Viacom Warns Viewers of Possible Charter Carriage Impasse

Viacom has started to let Charter viewers know that their networks could be coming off the MPVD soon over a carriage impasse.



The deadline for a new deal is Sunday (Oct. 15) and involves all Viacom nets, said a spokesperson for the company.



“Viacom has made a series of very attractive offers to Charter that are consistent with terms we’ve recently reached with other large cable operators. Importantly, these offers would enable Charter to lower Spectrum subscribers’ bills, while also giving them more access to shows across Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central and other Viacom networks," Viacom said in a statement.



Other nets implicated include Spike, Logo, CMT and VH1.



“Viacom is committed to developing strong, mutually beneficial relationships with our distribution partners. Despite our efforts, Charter continues to insist on unreasonable and extreme terms that are totally inconsistent with the market," said Viacom. "While we’re making every effort to reach a new deal, Charter’s actions may force a disruption in their service.”



Charter declined comment.