Viacom’s Bakish Touts Skinny Bundles

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish took up the mantle of skinny bundles at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York May 18, adding that the industry needs to develop a non-sports entertainment bundle at a lower price that will appeal to price-conscious customers.



“We fundamentally believe the market will segment, there will be a low-end entry point, a mid-priced entry point and a higher end,” Bakish said. “The guys in the middle, the [ones charging] $40 [per month], they can’t survive there, it costs too much. Broadcast and sports rights cost too much to contribute margin.”



Bakish pointed to the United Kingdom, where half of pay TV customers don’t take sports.



“That leads to people looking for different options,” he said.



