Viacom Rides Brightcove's Video Cloud

Viacom has tapped Brightcove's Video Cloud platform to deliver native video apps on multiple platforms, initially targeting iOS and Android devices and Xbox consoles.

Under the deal, which is now central to Viacom's TV Everywhere strategy, the media giant will work with Brightcove to offer long-form programming to those devices and bake in support for closed-captioning, authentication, audience measurement and in-stream advertising.

The first Viacom properties to tap into Brightcove Video Cloud include MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. Initially, Viacom will offer native video apps for the iPhone, iPad and Xbox devices, with future plans to expand to Android smartphones and tablets.

