Viacom Reaches Into Zeebox

Viacom has signed on as a strategic partner with British

startup Zeebox, joining Comcast, NBCUniversal and HBO in tapping the

second-screen app to deliver enhanced content and ads synchronized with its

cable shows on TV.

The Zeebox app, which

debuted in the U.S. last Thursday, lets users indicate which live TV

programming they're watching and then delivers related content in real time,

provided by TV programmers and advertisers as well as culled from the Web and

social networks. The free-to-download app, available for iPhone, iPad, iPod

Touch, Android smartphones and the Web, also enables e-commerce features.

Like Comcast and NBCU, Viacom will support Zeebox with

promotional commitments. Comcast and NBCU have each taken separate equity

stakes in Zeebox; the amount of their investments was not disclosed. Other

investors include BSkyB in the U.K.

"Viacom has the most socially engaged audiences anywhere,

and we're constantly striving to give our fans new ways to discover and connect

with our content," Viacom Media Networks chief operating officer Rich

Eigendorff said in a statement. "Zeebox is a powerful new platform to create

even richer and more interactive experiences around our programming, and build

an even deeper connection between our brands and our fans."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.