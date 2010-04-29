Viacom Outlines Online Growth, Seeks New Focus For Major Brands

Viacom's Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone opened the

content company's first quarter earnings call with a proclamation that, "We'll

engage audiences on every screen, on every device and every place on this

planet."

And while the company's cross platform movie channel Epix is

an example of what the company hopes to achieve, CEO Philippe Dauman was a

little more circumspect about its plan for a TV Everywhere-type

domination. When asked by an analyst whether the company prefers cable

operator fronted aggregation plays or rolling out its long form content online

through its own sites, Dauman said: "There are technology and measurement

issues. It's important that Nielsen measure the viewing on non-traditional

platforms. As that progresses we are willing to have distributors provide

content on the various TV Everywhere platforms."

He added that Viacom's own Websites were seeing nice ad

growth. After largely abandoning online video opportunities to stick with their

core TV buys, marketers are again starting to look again at media buys that

combine TV and online video.

Viacom recently yanked its content from top shelf video

player Hulu, owned by News Corp., NBC Universal and Disney Co. Dauman said he

looked forward to seeing new distribution models, "we will look to see if it

makes sense for us."

Viacom, which has fielded pop culture icons as enduring as

Sponge Bob Square Pants and perhaps slightly more short lived, Snooki, is still

ratings challenged. It has seen some growth at MTV but is still attempting to return

some of its brands to their former glory. VH1's new slate has three themes:

â€˜music, celebrities and compelling real life stories,' in order to be more ad

friendly. And Dauman noted that Nickelodeon had also slightly altered its

target and would soon begin negotiating in the kids upfront marketplace.

Dauman further outlined the ad picture saying, "The tone

continues to be strong and getting stronger. We see a lot of competitive

industries, strength in retail, toys and games and technology. We do continue

to see sequential improvement."

However, Viacom's TV networks would welcome a comeback in

the movie category. Dauman added: "What would really help some of our networks

will be when the motion picture category gradually increases and [with a

bigger] number of releases from mini-majors like CBS Films, DreamWorks and Summit." While ad

revenue is up, the picture has been impacted by the percentage of inventory

that was sold at discount prices in last year's upfront. That impact would

diminish as the balance of upfront commitments versus scatter diminished with

each quarter.

Dauman also took time on the call to address the issue of

piracy, saying that the company was working closely with cable and satellite

partners to reduce infringement. "We look forward to protecting American jobs

and intellectual property," he said, pointing out that countries such as the U.K. and France have taken â€˜bolder moves,'

in the area of IP enforcement.