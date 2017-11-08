Viacom Hooks Up With Avid

Avid has inked a multiyear enterprise deal with Viacom that will aim to enhance the media giant’s production infrastructure worldwide.



Under the deal, Viacom will deploy Avid’s MediaCentral platform, which gives Viacom a path to a cloud-based, virtualized infrastructure that can support its production operations around the world. The initial deployment will include Avid’s Media Composer/Cloud Remote, a system that enables editors to connect and collaborate remotely.



Viacom will tie Avid into a production infrastructure that spans more than 180 countries and a media network that reaches more than 3.9 million cumulative television subscribers.



MediaCentral will be used to support Viacom properties and brands that include Paramount, Nickelodeon, BET Networks and CMT in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and Miami, as well as Viacom International Networks.