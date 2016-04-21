Viacom, Dish Reach Carriage Agreement

Hours after its official midnight deadline expired, Viacom and Dish Network said they have reached a multi-year carriage agreement, avoiding a blackout of the satellite TV company's 14 million subscribers. The deal also includes carriage of select Viacom networks on Dish's over-the-top service Sling TV, which was a key part of the negotiations.

"We appreciate Viacom's willingness to continue with us on our journey as we work to deliver the best, most innovative television services available," said Dish chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen in a statement. "This creative, bold and consumer-friendly approach extends a nearly 20-year-old relationship."

Viacom networks, including Comedy Central, BET, Spike, MTV, Nick Jr. and many others, will be available on Sling TV's single-stream and multistream services in the coming months. Specific packaging details were not announced.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.