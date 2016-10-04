Viacom, DirecTV Now Sign Carriage Pact

AT&T’s pending over-the-top service DirecTV Now continues to add content partners, signing a carriage agreement with Viacom that will include a dozen of the programmer’s cable networks including MTV, Comedy Central and VH1.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Other Viacom networks included in the agreement are CMT, Logo, BET, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Spike, TV Land and Viva.

The deal is the latest in a flurry of agreements AT&T has made for DirecTV Now in the last few months. In September alone it has reached deals with NBC Universal,Discovery Communications, Scripps Networks,A+E Networks and Turner. The DirecTV Now service plans to have more than 100 channels of live and on demand content at launch.

“Viacom’s audiences are among the most sophisticated and enthusiastic consumers of programming on digital platforms, both at home and on the go,” said Viacom executive VP, global content distribution, Denise Denson in a statement. “We are committed to delivering the highest-quality content wherever and whenever our fans choose to enjoy it, and are excited to be launching a broad portfolio of our popular networks on DirecTV Now.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.