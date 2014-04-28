Viacom, 'Angry Birds Toons' Join Canoe’s Crew

After landing CBS and completing its sweep of the nation's Big Four broadcasters, Canoe, the cable-backed advanced ad venture, has notched dynamic advertising insertion (DAI) deals with Viacom and its stable of popular cable networks as well as Angry Birds Toons, a VOD/digital service that counts Comcast and Roku among its distribution partners.

From the Viacom bunch, Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr. are already up and running on Canoe’s DAI-VOD platform, according to Chris Pizzurro, head of product, sales and marketing for Canoe.

He said other networks from Viacom will be coming on board soon. Other channels in the Viacom bunch include BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo TV, MTV, mtvU, Spike, Centric, and VH1, among others.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.