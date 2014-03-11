Viaccess-Orca to Acquire SecurePlayer

Viaccess-Orca has announced plans to buy the SecurePlayer business from Discretix Technologies Ltd., a provider of embedded security and content protection solutions.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the early second quarter of 2014, were not disclosed.

SecurePlayer is a multiplatform media player for Android and iOS tablets and smartphones that incorporates digital rights management (DRM) for premium VOD and live content and the acquisition will strengthen Viaccess-Orca existing security offerings for multiplatform TV services.

Viaccess-Orca plans to offer SecurePlayer as a standalone product and as part of the company's Connected Sentinel range of content protection solutions. Connected Sentinel is a key part of Viaccess-Orca’s solution for multiscreen services.

"As a leader in the field of multiscreen TV solutions, [Viaccess-Orca] is constantly looking for ways to improve upon and enhance its content security solutions to better meet our customers' unique requirements," said Francois Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO, Viaccess-Orca. "This is why we are investing in SecurePlayer, a leading product for content protection on mobile devices, including tablets and smartphones."