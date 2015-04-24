VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop' Expands Social Media Reach

New data shows that the debut of the fourth season of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta boosted its social media reach on several platforms.

During the premiere, the @LoveHipHopVH1 Twitter account grew by around 10,000 followers to a total of 319,000, and the show grew to more than 3.9 million Facebook Likes and 180,000 Instagram followers.

As part of the push to expand the show's social media presence, VH1 rolled out the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: The Afterparty LIVE!”

The 30-minute interactive Afterparty included select cast members.

Overall the debut topped the Nielsen Social Guide Rankings for April 20 and produced 16 national trending topics.

It also partnered with social TV engagement specialist Telescope to integrate a live Twitter feed into the Afterparty and take real-time questions from fans. That produced over 18,000 fan questions and captured around 28,000 fan tweets.

Looking forward, VH1’s Love & Hip Hop will include its first-ever live wedding on Monday May 25. As part of that, star Yandy Smith will ask social followers to help her choose her wedding dress, which will be worn for the wedding, and fans will have a change to attend the wedding by tweeting #LHHWeddingRSVP.