VH1 Tunes In TV Everywhere

VH1 has launched its first TV Everywhere app, starting off on iOS devices and distribution in place with pay-TV operators that reach a combined 50 million subscribers.



The app offers access to a library of new and "retro" shows, a slate of short-form content tailored for the app, and a co-viewing/social networking "Connect" element that was originally offered on VH1's Co-Star app. Updates of Co-Star app will be upgraded to the new, TV Everywhere-optimized version. From a visual perspective, the new app is a re-skinned version of MTV's app for iOS, but features content and features unique to VH1.



To help drive usage of the new app early on, replays of CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, a biopic slated to premiere on the flagship VH1 channel on Monday, October 21 at 9 p.m. ET, will be offered exclusively on the new TV Everywhere platform.



