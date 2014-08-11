VH1’s 'Hit The Floor' Ups Digital Usage

In the run-up to the season two finale VH1’s “Hit the Floor” on Aug. 11, the channel is reporting significant increases in digital engagement with the series, releasing stats showing a 91% bounce in full episode streaming and a 215% of webisode stream viewers.

Season two full episode streaming has averaged an impressive 84% completion rate, also up from last season.

In terms of social media, the current season leading up to the finale generated 36 global trending topics on Twitter and a 250% increase in social followers vs. season one. It has consistently ranked among the top 10 most social shows on Monday nights on Twitter, VH1 reports.